Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong sales growth during August; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% to SEK 92.2 (81.9) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 37% and amounted to SEK 4.8 (3.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 14% to SEK 97.0 (85.4) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - August 2021 increased by 23% to SEK 851.3 (690.9) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
21-Aug
20-Aug
Change
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Change
The Nordics
27.2
29.8
-9%
241.3
252.8
-5%
Central Europe
17.2
15.3
12%
142.9
109.2
31%
East Europe
24.5
19.6
25%
209.8
163.1
29%
South & West Europe
9.8
7.2
36%
91.0
47.7
91%
The Baltics
5.0
4.9
2%
46.0
43.3
6%
North America
4.0
3.6
11%
33.0
25.5
29%
Asia-Pacific
4.5
1.5
200%
46.0
12.5
268%
Zinzino
92.2
81.9
13%
810.0
654.1
24%
Faun Pharma
4.8
3.5
37%
41.3
36.8
12%
Zinzino Group
97.0
85.4
14%
851.3
690.9
23%
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:00 the 3rd of September 2021.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-august-2021,c3409802
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3409802/1464157.pdf
Pressrelease Salesreport August
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2950729
CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen