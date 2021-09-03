Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Außergewöhnlich! Der Pennystock, den Milliardäre kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
Frankfurt
03.09.21
08:10 Uhr
6,370 Euro
-0,100
-1,55 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.09.2021 | 16:22
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong sales growth during August; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% to SEK 92.2 (81.9) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 37% and amounted to SEK 4.8 (3.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 14% to SEK 97.0 (85.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - August 2021 increased by 23% to SEK 851.3 (690.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

21-Aug

20-Aug

Change

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Change

The Nordics

27.2

29.8

-9%

241.3

252.8

-5%

Central Europe

17.2

15.3

12%

142.9

109.2

31%

East Europe

24.5

19.6

25%

209.8

163.1

29%

South & West Europe

9.8

7.2

36%

91.0

47.7

91%

The Baltics

5.0

4.9

2%

46.0

43.3

6%

North America

4.0

3.6

11%

33.0

25.5

29%

Asia-Pacific

4.5

1.5

200%

46.0

12.5

268%

Zinzino

92.2

81.9

13%

810.0

654.1

24%

Faun Pharma

4.8

3.5

37%

41.3

36.8

12%

Zinzino Group

97.0

85.4

14%

851.3

690.9

23%

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:00 the 3rd of September 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-august-2021,c3409802

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3409802/1464157.pdf

Pressrelease Salesreport August

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2950729

CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen

ZINZINO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.