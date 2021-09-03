

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods (TSN) said its fully vaccinated team members can begin earning up to 20 hours of paid sick leave per year, effective January 1, 2022. New hires will also receive one week of vacation after six months of employment.



Over the next six months, the company will provide paid administrative leave for up to two weeks for employees who are fully vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19.



Tyson Foods noted that more than 90,000 of the company's U.S. team members have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company is also giving $200 as a thank you to fully vaccinated frontline team members.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TYSON FOODS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de