Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Reports Extensive Global Viewership of Fandor Selects Initial NFT Release

Cinedigm announces plans to expand volume of upcoming exclusive NFT releases in response to extensive interest and viewership of its debut Fandor Selects NFT

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, reported today that its debut Fandor Selects NFT release has already reached potential collectors in over 24 countries, garnering significant viewership and social media impressions throughout opening days at auction. In response to the strong initial reaction to the A Life at Stake NFT release, the Company is announcing plans to increase the volume of upcoming NFT releases, expanding its offerings into Cinedigm's expansion array of film and TV properties, one of the industry's largest digital libraries of exclusive collectible content.

Partnering with Rad Collectibles, the comprehensive Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform and marketplace launched by Ara-powered streaming platform Rad TV, Cinedigm's exclusive, collector's edition Fandor Selects NFT of the hidden film noir gem, A Life at Stake, is uniting the vast cryptocurrency and classic film communities. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Cinedigm to deliver more NFT's, streaming access and other classic film collectibles," Said Matthew Collado, Chief Content Officer at Rad TV. The release marks an integral initialstep in innovating content ownership with a first of its kind opportunity to own a piece of cinema history.

Opening at auction on August 16 at a starting price of 0.03 ETH, approximately $94 (USD) based on current value, bids are extending past $1,200 (USD), based on current value, with a leading bid of 0.4 ETH. Rad's NFT viewership continues to grow by thousands of page views since the start of the auction. The auction will close on September 13.

"The initial reaction we are seeing to the first Fandor Selects NFT in both viewership and bidding has dramatically exceeded our expectations," said Phil Hopkins, President of Fandor, "This level of early success has made us that much more enthusiastic to increase our volume of upcoming exclusive NFT releases, with an ultimate goal of supporting and enhancing our entire portfolio of 19 enthusiast based streaming channels."

Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's repository of more than 50,000 film and television titles reflects one of the industry's largest NFT-ready libraries of collectible content, with a portfolio that includes Fandor, The Film Detective, ConTV, Screambox, as well as recent initiatives dedicated to iconic entertainers including The Bob Ross Channel and The Elvis Presley Channel. The Company has named The Amazing Mr. X (1948), The Capture (1950), and The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection as titles in consideration for upcoming Fandor Selects NFT releases.

###

About the Fandor Selects NFT of A Life at Stake (1955):

The Collector's Edition NFT of A Life at Stake features tokenized access to view A Life at Stake on Rad TV; only the holder of the A Life at Stake NFT will be able to access film on Rad.live and the Rad TV apps on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS and AndroidTV. The auction winner will also receive two collector's edition Blu-ray copies of A Life at Stake, featuring a 4K restoration of the film from archival film elements and never-before-seen bonus materials including audio commentary and a full color booklet insert from professor and film scholar, Jason A. Ney, and a new documentary from Ballyhoo Motion Pictures, Hollywood Hitch-hikers: Inside the Filmakers. Also included in the auction is an exclusive framed lithograph of the classic film noir movie poster with stars Angela Lansbury and Keith Andes.

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

About Rad and Little Star Media, Inc.

Rad is a consumer streaming platform leveraging blockchain and NFTs to stream live and on-demand content. Watch thousands of hours of Sports, ESports, Music, Anime, Documentaries, Comedy and more. NFTs and crypto rewards create a streaming metaverse for the next generation of creators and fans. Viewers earn ARA token rewards across devices like PlayStation 5, PS VR, Oculus Quest, iOS, and Google TV. https://rad.livehttps://ara.one

For additional information:

Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact: DKC Public Relations High Touch Investor Relations cinedigm@dkcnews.com Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662712/Cinedigm-Reports-Extensive-Global-Viewership-of-Fandor-SelectsTM-Initial-NFT-Release