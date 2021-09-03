Public Offering of IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l bonds - via Bond Auction

IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. (private limited liability company under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B. 23467) hereby announces the public offering of its bonds (ISIN code XS2378483494). Up to 500,000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 100 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. The interest rate will be determined after allocation process (the expected interest rate shall fall in the range of 9,5% to 11,5%). Essential terms of the offering: -- Offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription process) starts on September 6, 2021 at 10:00 EET and ends on September 24, 2021 at 15:30 EET as follows: September 6, 2021 from 10:00 until 16:00 (EET), September 7 - 23, 2021 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EET) September 24, 2021 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EET). -- Settlement date for the New Subscription: October 6, 2021. -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company. -- Market: TSE Equity Auctions (Genium INET trading system) Order book: IUTEIPO (ISIN code: XS2378483494 -- All Nasdaq Tallinn Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients Auction rules, prospectus, final bond terms and summary in local languages are available as attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014305