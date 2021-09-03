DJ SWEF: Notice of Half Year Results 2021

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Notice of Half Year Results 2021 03-Sep-2021 / 15:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

03 September 2021

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Notice of Half Year Results

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), a leading investor originating, executing and managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt in the UK and Europe, will announce its Half Year Results for the period ended 30 June 2021 on Tuesday 7 September 2021.

A management presentation for analysts will be delivered at 9.30am BST on the day of the results through a conference call facility.

To request conference call details, RSVP to henryw@buchanan.uk.com.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

01481 735814

Magdala Mullegadoo

Starwood Capital

Duncan MacPherson +44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Jefferies International Limited

Stuart Klein +44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Neil Winward

Gaudi Le Roux

Buchanan

Helen Tarbet +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Henry Wilson +44 (0) 07788 528143

Hannah Ratcliff

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

