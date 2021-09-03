

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 153143 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Thursday, the national total has increased to 39,553,410, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



1588 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 643,706.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 21,723 - and most COVID-related deaths - 1338.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country has reached 101,572, marking 16 percent increase in a fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times.



CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky reported weekly increase in all COVID metrics. The seven-day average of daily deaths has increased to 953 per day, while the seven-day average cases increased to about 149,000 per day. And the seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 12,000 per day.



She said that a CDC study, to be published Friday, found that COVID cases, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations are much lower among children in communities with higher vaccination rates.



A total of 31,199,835 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



175 million people have been fully vaccinated in the United States, up over 10 million from just a month ago.



Additionally, Washington has shipped more than 130 million doses of COVID vaccine to 90 countries.



Thursday, the Biden administration announced a nearly $3 billion investment to expand U.S. manufacturing of critical vaccine inputs.



This funding, which will start going out in the coming weeks, will enable companies that manufacture and produce vaccine inputs to add new production lines and facilities and to also expand fill-finish capacity.



