New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

03-Sep-2021

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: A00100146726

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP, on 31 August 2021 were as follows:

NAV per Share, cum income: 198.58p NAV per Share, ex income: 196.78p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

3 September 2021

