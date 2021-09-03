(General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Carrefour (Paris:CA):
Date
Total number of issued shares
Real number of voting rights
Theoretical number of voting rights
31 August 2021
788 148 615
996 444 991
1 012 560 536
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 970 371 537.50
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
