BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

3 September 2021

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 69,698 of its Ordinary Shares at a price ofper share to be held in treasury.Following the settlement of this purchase onthe issued share capital of the Company will be 183,681,116 Ordinary Shares, excluding 9,330,726 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 4.83% of the Company's total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 183,681,116 with effect from settlement onwhen determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.All enquiries:Sarah BeynsbergerCompany SecretaryBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedTel: 0207 743 2639