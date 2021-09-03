BH Macro Limited - Director Dealing

BH MACRO LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Dealing

3 September 2021

The Company has been notified that Mr John Le Poidevin (Director of the Company) has purchased Sterling shares of the Company. Details of the transaction are as set out below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Le Poidevin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BH Macro Limited b) LEI

[Legal Entity Identifier code] 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares (Sterling Class)



GG00B1NP5142 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £35.4 GBP 2,260 Shares







d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2 September 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Following this transaction, John Le Poidevin is the beneficial holder of a total of 5,482 ordinary shares.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001