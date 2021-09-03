Impact Fusion International Inc.: Impact Fusion International, Inc. Announced That It Has Received Confirmation From OTC Markets Issuer Services That It Has Uploaded Our Disclosures

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Impact Fusion International, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS) announced today it received confirmation from OTC Markets, Issuer Services that the disclosures required under the new rules of the 15C-211 have been updated through their OTCIQ portal.

These disclosures include the Annual Report and its accompanying financials. The Letter from the Company's Securities attorney is pending.

The Company has been advised that the review of the disclosures by a Compliance Analyst can take from 3 to 5 business days from submission of all of the disclosures.

Amendments, if any, required by the Analyst will be sent to the Company. Upon receipt of the additional information it may take another 3 to 5 business days for Issuer Services to review the new information.

The Company is committed to complying with all requests from Issuer Services in a timely manner.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well being of humans and animals.

Contact:

Impact Fusion International Inc.

204 Highway 1011

Napoleonville LA 70390

Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com

Twitter: @intactnutrition

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International Inc.

