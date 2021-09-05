Pierer Mobility: Driven by the high global demand for powered two-wheelers (PTWs), the Pierer Mobility Group, with brands like KTM, Husqvarna or Gasgas, generated record sales and revenue in the first half of the 2021 financial year. In this period, group revenue of Euro 1,078.0 mn (previous year: Euro 600.0 million) was generated, which represents an increase of 80% compared to the same period of the previous year. The operating result (EBIT) of Euro 102.6 mn in the first half of 2021 is significantly above the previous year's result of Euro 1.7 mn. In the first half of 2021, Pierer Mobility AG sold a total of 176,045 motorcycles of the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and Gasgas brands worldwide, taking into account the motorcycles sold via its Indian partner Bajaj (previous year: 90,331), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...