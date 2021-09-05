

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said new data from the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase 3 trial demonstrated that tezepelumab reduced exacerbations and improved lung function and nasal symptoms in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma and comorbid nasal polyps.



Tezepelumab is a potential first-in-class treatment that acts at the top of the inflammatory cascade by targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), an epithelial cytokine, and has the potential to treat a broad population of patients with severe asthma.



Tezepelumab is being developed by Amgen in collaboration with AstraZeneca.



The pre-specified exploratory analysis evaluated the effect of tezepelumab in NAVIGATOR patients with or without reported nasal polyps (NP+ or NP?) in the past two years. The analysis showed tezepelumab achieved an 86% reduction in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate in NP+ patients and 52% in NP? patients over 52 weeks, compared to placebo when added to standard of care.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de