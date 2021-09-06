- (PLX AI) - Veon announces the sale of its Russian tower assets for USD 970 million.
- • Veon to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom
- • The transaction involves the sale of 100% of National Tower Company
- • Service-Telecom is a partner to PJSC VimpelCom, which operates in Russia under the Beeline brand, and already provides the company with passive infrastructure across various regions in Russia
- • Veon CEO says transaction allows to release the capital to deleverage balance sheet and invest in critical aspects of active network and digital opportunities while achieving more financial flexibility
