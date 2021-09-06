- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth is unlikely to benefit from a mining recovery until next year, while the cement division continues to be challenged, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation.
- • Price target DKK 210
- • FLSmidth is building a strong order book in the mining division, but this won't support revenue until next year at the earliest, Handelsbanken said
- • Meanwhile, the cement division is challenged in the short and medium term on costs and excess market capacity, the analysts said
- • Long-term the share price potential is positive, especially due to the marked underperformance relative to peers, which should also limit any additional share price declines: Handelsbanken
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de