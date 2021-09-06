- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth's acquisition of TK Mining to exclude thyssenkrupp's mining activities in India.
- • FLSmidth total consideration (enterprise value) for TK Mining will be reduced by EUR 45 million to EUR 280 million
- • FLSmidth says already has a strong presence in India and the TK Mining activities in India are not strategically important for the transaction
- • The activities excluded had revenue of EUR 100 million last year
- • TK Mining without India had revenue of EUR 680 million last year
- • The exclusion of the TK Mining activities in India will not affect the transfer of TK Mining's key IP and technologies to FLSmidth as part of the overall transaction
- • The exclusion of the TK Mining activities in India has no impact on the expected synergies and integration costs for the transaction
- • TK Mining is still expected to be net profit and cash flow positive from 2024 on a stand-alone basis
