Next.e.GO Mobile SE opens its first Brand Store in the capital of Germany's most populous state

AACHEN, Germany, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful start of production and launch of nation-wide sales, Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German EV manufacturer, has begun opening its Brand Stores across Europe with first stop in Dusseldorf, the capital of Germany's most populous state.

Inaugurated on the 4th of September with the presence of media and guests just ahead of IAA 2021, the first Brand Store is located at the iconic Schadow-Arkaden by the Düsseldorf's Königsallee, one of Europe's most visited fashion destinations.

In the brand stores, visitors can experience the vehicles personally up close and get acquainted with e.GO's disruptive production technology, unique design elements and its smart features. Customers could also do test drive and order the vehicle directly at the Brand Store.

The company is accelerating the opening of its new brand stores in other cities with Hamburg, Munich, Milan, Athens and Dubai on the way.

Alongside the start of company's global campaign "The Time Is Now", the opening of the first brand store marks another important milestone in e.GO's journey to accelerate the much-needed transformation in the urban e-mobility by offering a sustainable, durable and affordable electric car that is also unique in many aspects.

"The Time is Now reflects our profound conviction of the urgency for a collective action as well as the need for individual responsibility to combat climate change. We ought to challenge the old habits and limitless consumption, to rethink mobility with enhanced utilization and circular economy being front and center. Our children only have one planet to live on!" said Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board at Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

Accelerating adoption in urban environment

Affordability, ease of use and life cycle sustainability are key to driving the adoption of electro mobility in the ever growing urban environment. And e.GO offers them all. The robust aluminium spaceframe and the highly durable polymeric outer body give the e.GO Life a longer life cycle and lower total cost of ownership. The smart battery swap feature, first of its kind for an urban electric car, provides a different user experience and peace of mind while enhancing the ecological footprint of e.GO compared to many other choices in the market.

Press photo: Opening ceremony of the e.GO Brand Store in Düsseldorf

Copyright - Next.e.GO Mobile SE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608720/eGO_store_Dusseldorf.jpg