

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer-BioNTech's booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available by September 20, but the rollout for Moderna's booster shots could be delayed, White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci reportedly said.



The Biden administration has announced plans to offer third doses to people who received the Pfizer and Moderna shots, pending approval from public health officials. The U.S. recommends an additional shot eight months after the second dose.



In late-August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted to recommend the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. people 16 and older. The recommendation had come a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the vaccine in the age group.



However, the Pfizer vaccine's use in adolescents 12-15 will continue to have emergency authorization until more data accumulates.



Pfizer had said it sought an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.



The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, marketed as Comirnaty, had been authorized for emergency use in the US since last December for people age 16 and older. In May, the authorization was extended to those 12 and older.



Meanwhile, Moderna last week said it submitted documents asking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.



On December 18, 2020, the U.S. FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older. Moderna has received emergency or other conditional, interim or provisional authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults from health agencies in more than 50 countries and an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization (WHO).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

