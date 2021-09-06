Halton Group: Halton's sustainable kitchen ventilation solutions installed in the restaurants of La Samaritaine department store in Paris

HELSINKI, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- La Samaritaine department store in Paris, the icon of the Art Nouveau and Art Deco movements, sparkles again. After a seven-year renovation and 750 million euros to restore the splendor of this unique 111 year old building which now comprises luxury shops, stores of small French fashion labels, restaurants, offices, The Cheval Blanc five stars hotel, social housing and even a nursery. Halton designed, delivered, and commissioned the state-of-the-art kitchen ventilation solutions for 6 restaurants, from Ernest boulangerie bar restaurant to Le Cheval Blanc fine dining restaurant, headed by the 3 Michelin stars chef Arnaud Donckele. The delivery took place from July 2019 to December 2020 and is worth EUR 0.6 million.

"The steel structure of La Samaritaine represents major challenges when it comes to the ventilation. With such a structure, it is not easy to fit the ventilation ducts required for so many restaurant kitchens. Halton has a range of hoods that reduce the extracted air volumes by up to 40%. It greatly facilitates the ductwork route outside in this so specific environment while saving a lot on the energy consumption. That's why Halton has been contacted. Sustainability, fire safety, and control of the cooking odours were strong objectives of the project. So, I proposed to combine the hoods with Halton's airflow optimization technology and with our UV-C neutralization treatment for the cooking grease and odours," says Mr. Jean-François Chaumier, the Project Manager for Halton Foodservice.

"The Halton M.A.R.V.E.L. airflow optimization technology is the most advanced demand-controlled ventilation system on the market designed specifically for commercial kitchens. The system automatically optimizes the ventilation based on the cooking activity by utilizing various sensors and artificial intelligence. Together with our highly efficient Capture Jet hoods, M.A.R.V.E.L. maximizes the energy savings by 50 % and more," says Director of Halton Foodservice, Mr. Georges Gaspar.

All these technologies are connected to Halton Connect IoT (Internet of Things) platform. This platform has advanced distant monitoring capabilities which have been used during the commissioning phase. It also enables the best of predictive maintenance.

La Samaritaine was inaugurated by the president of the French Republic on 21stJune 2021. Le Cheval Blanc will host its first guests on 7thSeptember 2021.

Halton's deliveries include:

KVF Capture Jet hoods with integrated fire suppression system.

UVF Capture Jet hoods with integrated UV-C on demand Capture Ray technology and fire suppression.

CMW-FMOD Capture Jet hoods with integrated Cold Mist on demand technology for heavy duty cooking appliances.

M.A.R.V.E.L. airflow and energy optimization technology for commercial kitchens.

Halton Skyline Culinary and Human Centric light, specifically developed for commercial kitchens.

