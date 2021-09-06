- (PLX AI) - Bayer's Eliapixant significantly decreased cough frequency in Phase IIb trial in patients with refractory chronic cough.
- • Results from PAGANINI Phase IIb dose-finding study presented at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021
- • Currently no treatment approved for refractory chronic cough, a condition affecting one to five percent of people worldwide
- • The primary efficacy outcome was met showing a statistically significant reduction in the 24-hour cough count (average hourly cough frequency based on 24-hour sound recordings) of up to 27% for eliapixant 75 mg twice daily over placebo after 12 weeks of treatment
- • These results will guide us to advance our clinical development strategy of eliapixant, company says
BAYER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de