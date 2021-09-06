TotalEnergies plans to build a 1 GW solar plant near the port of Basra, in southern Iraq.The Iraqi government has revealed that France's TotalEnergies will build a 1 GW solar park in Artawi, near the southern port of Basra, Iraq. The two sides signed a $27 billion framework agreement on Sunday. The agreement includes three contracts between the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the French Company Total, and the fourth contract for the solar energy project between the Ministry of Electricity and Total. - Government of Iraq - ??????? ???????? (@IraqiGovt) September 5, 2021 France24, citing Agence France-Presse, ...

