Lucas TVS, an Indian automotive components manufacturer, will set up a semisolid lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in the Indian city of Chennai under a technology licensing agreement with U.S. startup 24M. The first phase of the planned 10 GWh fab will start production in the second half of 2023.From pv magazine India Indian automotive components manufacturer Lucas TVS has partnered with U.S.-based 24M Technologies to manufacture semi-solid lithium-ion cells based on 24M's technology in India. The two companies recently announced the signing of a license and servicing agreement to set ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...