

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - At IAA Mobility 2021, Hyundai Motor (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) stated that it is committed to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2045. The company will make investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions to achieve the goal. Hyundai Motor also aims to meet the electricity needs of over 90 percent of its global operations with renewable energy by 2040.



By 2030, Hyundai plans to secure 30 percent of its global vehicles sales with ZEVs, and by 2040, expects that battery electric vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles will account for 80 percent of its total fleet sales. By region, the company targets to offer only ZEVs in Europe, starting in 2035. By 2040, Hyundai will phase out all vehicles using fossil fuels in major markets.



At the International Motor Show Germany or IAA Mobility, Hyundai Motor is exhibiting BEV concepts, all-electric robotaxi model, and artistic displays on hydrogen value chain-in Hall A1, Messe Munich.



