

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, IHS Markit releases UK construction PMI data for August. Economists forecast the index to drop to 56.9 from 58.7 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc and the yen, it weakened against the greenback. Against the euro, it recovered slightly.



The pound was worth 1.3843 against the greenback, 152.12 against the yen, 1.2672 against the franc and 0.8571 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



