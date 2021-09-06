Transparency Market Research: Rise in Awareness to Replenish Body Salts for Chemical Balance Drives Electrolyte Mixes Market, Says TMR

- Product positioning among health-benefitting products and product specification requirements boosts consumer confidence and fuels demand

- Availability of vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free product types is expanding customer base

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrolyte mixes market is projected to grow 3x in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2030. Factors such as rising awareness of the significance of essential minerals for functioning of the body, availability of a range of electrolyte mixes, and increasing investments for research and development of new line of electrolyte mixes are driving the electrolyte mixes market.

The uptick in the demand for electrolyte mixes to cure dehydration is another key factor fueling the electrolyte mixes market. Consumers are increasingly using electrolyte mixes when vomiting, diarrhea, and sweating to prevent subsequent dehydration. The rising awareness to maintain electrolyte balance in the body that could lead to complications is creating the demand for electrolyte mixes.

According to the TMR study, working class individuals with hectic everyday routine are at a risk of potassium deficiency in the body. Potassium deficiency could lead to development of kidney stones, fluctuation in blood pressure, and various other conditions. Furthermore, severe deficiency of potassium can cause hypokalemia to result in muscle weakness, fatigue, and other forms of weakness. Electrolyte mixes have added minerals such as potassium to help the body function optimally.

Therefore, with the continued demand for potassium-rich products to prevent related health conditions, the electrolyte mixes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Electrolyte Mixes Market - Key Findings of Report

Availability of Large Product Range, Size Alternatives Attracts Demand

The general rise in health consciousness among individuals of all age groups is creating demand for health-related consumable and non-consumable products. In order to serve this demand, the food & beverages sector is witnessing product innovations, with food companies aiming to increase the health factor of their products. For instance, the functional beverages sector has rolled out functional waters mixed with electrolytes for the increasing pool of fitness enthusiasts. An increasing number of local brands in various regions have emerged that offer functional waters mixed with electrolytes. R&D for improving product quality, effectiveness, and expanding the product range independently and in combination with other products is the focus of food companies involved in the manufacture of electrolyte mixes. This is anticipated to propel the electrolyte market.

Innovation in packaging design and types is the key focus area of players in the electrolyte mixes market. Electrolyte mixes are available in handy sachets designed for on-the-go use. Modern consumers are inclined toward easy-to-use sizes of consumable products that can be carried easily. This accounts for leading demand for ready-to-drink and tablets in the electrolyte mixes market.

Innovative packaging for longer shelf life also drives demand for electrolyte mixes among modern consumers. These factors, along with the availability of electrolyte mixes in a number of flavors make them favored among consumers of all age groups.

Knowledge-sharing Marketing Strategies, Product Specification Requirements Help Gain Consumer Confidence

Players in the electrolyte mixes market are adopting innovative marketing strategies to stay competitive in the market. Manufacturers are striving to spread information about the significance of electrolyte balance in the body, thus investing at various stages of product manufacturing to boost sales. Manufacturers also share valuable statistics and testimonials of individuals with target customers to boost product awareness.

The high degree of product regulations and specification requirements for electrolyte mixes make for their position and application in health-benefitting objectives. Manufacturers have also developed vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO electrolyte mixes to expand the consumer base. Pursuits to obtain such certifications are building customer trust in electrolyte mixes, which is likely to have a positive influence on the sales of the product.

Electrolyte Mixes Market: Growth Drivers

Growing awareness about the significant to replenish body salts to prevent dehydration and other disorders is fueling electrolyte mixes market growth

Consideration of electrolyte mixes among other health-benefitting products and product positioning due to regulatory requirements drives demand

Electrolyte Mixes Market - Key Players

Some key players operating in the electrolyte mixes market are;

Cargill

Abbott Laboratories

PepsiCo Inc

LyteLine LLC

The Coca-Cola Company

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.

Vega

BA Sports Nutrition LLC

Global Electrolyte Mixes Market: Segmentation

Electrolyte Mixes Market by Type

Powder

Shots

Ready-to-Drink

Tablets

Electrolyte Mixes Market by Packaging

Plastic Bottles

Cans & Containers

Pouches & Sachets

Tetra Packs

Stick Packs

Electrolyte Mixes Market by Electrolyte Concentration

Less Than 100mg

100-600mg

600-1000mg

1000-1600mg

1600-2000mg

2000-3500mg

More than 3500mg

Electrolyte Mixes Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



Italy



United Kingdom



France



Belgium

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

MEA

GCC Countries



South Africa

