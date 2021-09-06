Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Wochenstart: Rekordfahrt geht nach Meldung weiter…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.09.2021 | 12:28
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rogue Baron Plc - Updated Corporate Presentation

Rogue Baron Plc - Updated Corporate Presentation

PR Newswire

London, September 6

For Immediate Release

06September 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC
("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Updated Corporate Presentation

Rogue Baron (AQSE: SHNJ) is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation is now available for download from the Company's website, www.roguebaron.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.