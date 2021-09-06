Rogue Baron Plc - Updated Corporate Presentation
PR Newswire
London, September 6
For Immediate Release
06September 2021
ROGUE BARON PLC
("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")
Updated Corporate Presentation
Rogue Baron (AQSE: SHNJ) is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation is now available for download from the Company's website, www.roguebaron.com.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
The Company
Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com
AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
AQSE Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936