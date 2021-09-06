Manufacturer Sunlight plans to invest €30 million to add 1.3 GWh of annual production capacity of lead-acid products by the third quarter of next year. The company will also devote €20 million to expanding its lithium-ion battery assembly lines.Athens-headquartered battery maker Sunlight has announced a €50 million investment plan, with €30 million of it allocated for the production of lead-acid batteries. That will give the company "the largest output in the world for motive power lead-acid-flooded products," said Sunlight, adding the investment would see the lead-acid output capability of its ...

