Montag, 06.09.2021
Wochenstart: Rekordfahrt geht nach Meldung weiter…
WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 
Frankfurt
06.09.21
08:06 Uhr
0,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.09.2021 | 14:05
56 Leser
Prosafe SE: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held at the offices of Advokatfirmaet Schjødt, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway on 27 September 2021 at 09.00 a.m. CEST.

Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in light of travel and meeting recommendations and restrictions currently in place, Prosafe urges shareholders to vote electronically in advance or submit proxy forms, and not attend the meeting in person.

The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and appendices is attached, will be distributed to Prosafe's registered shareholders and can be downloaded from www.newsweb.noor www.prosafe.comwith direct link https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 6 September 2021
Prosafe SE

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Notice of EGM - 27 September 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/577727c3-d4ae-4858-a788-c6761e130257)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
