

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence deteriorated for the second straight month in September, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday.



The investor confidence index fell to 19.6 in September from 22.2 in the previous month. The expected reading was 19.7.



The current situation index held steady at 30.8 in September. On the other hand, the expectations index fell to 9.0 from 14.0 a month ago. This was the fourth consecutive fall in expectations.



The survey was conducted among 1,070 investors between September 2 and 4.



German investor confidence also weakened in September. The corresponding index slid to 20.9 from 25.7 in the previous month.



The current conditions index came in at 36.0, down from 38.5 a month ago. The expectations index fell to 6.8 from 13.5 in August.



'The zenith of the economic catch-up process after the Corona lockdowns has thus been passed,' Sentix said. 'Now the question is whether we are just taking a breath or turning the corner.'



