Automotive Adhesives Market worth $9.3 billion in 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin Type (PU, Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, SMP, MMA), Application (Body in White, Paint Shop, Assembly, Powertrain), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVS, Trucks, Buses, Aftermarkets), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Adhesives Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2020 to USD 9.3 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36961165

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Adhesives Market"

262 - Tables

57 - Figures

291 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-adhesive-market-36961165.html

The growing trend for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles and the high demand for automotive adhesives from APAC are the drivers in the market. The major growth opportunities in the automotive adhesives market are in India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and other emerging economies. Automotive adhesives improve the aesthetic appeal of end products as bolts, rivets, and welds are not required to be used, and thus making these viable for numerous applications involving assembly line, body in white, and others.

Polyurethane resins are expected to lead the automotive adhesives market during the forecast period

Polyurethane adhesives have a high demand in the automotive adhesives market due to their excellent properties such as high elongation properties and stronger bonding. These are used in bonding windscreens, side and rear windows of passenger cars, trucks, and special vehicles. They are also used for bonding fiberglass reinforced plastic elements, such as roof, side, and front panels. These adhesives also have a competitive advantage over silicone products as they can be easily painted, and offer a fissure-free coated surface for an extended period.

Body in white is the largest application in the automotive adhesives market.

Objective to reduce vehicle weight is to increase the use of aluminum in the body in the white stage. Due to the ability to join thinner and lighter - materials along with aluminum is boosting the use of adhesive at the body in white stage. Epoxy adhesives play a major role in joining dissimilar and default to bond substrates in the automotive body. With the increased usage of composites and plastics in the automotive body, the usage of adhesives has proportionally increased. These substrates cannot be welded or joined using nut bolts and rivets. Hence the demand for adhesives for the body in white is on the rise.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36961165

APAC is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The APAC Automotive Adhesives Market is expected to drive the global industry growth during the forecast period, 2021 to 2026, which can be attributed to the rising demand for the product from economies such as India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand among others. Moreover, factors such as the improving standards of living and rising per capita incomes in these countries are also fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific; thus, automotives thus for automotive adhesives.

The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel (Germany), Arkema (Bostik) (France), 3M (US), Dupont (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika (Switzerland), and Huntsman (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=36961165

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, Powder Coating), Coat Type (Clearcoat, Basecoat, Primer, E-Coat) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-coating-market-3359935.html

Automotive Films Market by Film Type (Window Films, Wrap Films, Paint Protection Films), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-films-market-144449362.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-adhesive-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-adhesive.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg