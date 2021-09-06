Details emerged in a stock market update issued by the state-owned company which bailed out privately-owned solar developer Panda Green. Nenggao Automation will carry out the EPC contract.State-owned solar developer Beijing Energy International Holding has revealed plans for a 112 MW "agricultural photovoltaic power project' in China. Beijing Energy International, formerly the privately-owned Panda Green, on Friday announced it had selected Nenggao Automation to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on the agrivoltaic facility. An update given by the developer to the ...

