This summer, IHS Markit published its annual global ranking of EPC providers that build in-house developed and third-party PV projects, based on last year's installations. 2020 was a year of many contradictions, with lockdowns and increasing component prices taking their toll on many of the companies, both large and small. At the same time, EPC providers with their main share of business in mainland China and the United States had a remarkable year.For the second year in a row, PowerChina took the lead position, by installing 6% of the world's non-residential solar PV capacity, predominantly ...

