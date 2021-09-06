Soy Protein Isolates to Account for More than Half of Textured Soy Protein Sales through 2031: Fact.MR

- Nearly Half of World's Total Texturized Soy Protein Likely to be Consumed in Europe

- The Fact.MR study on the textured soy protein market offers exclusive insights into key factors affecting the market's growth trajectory. The survey report discloses dynamic factors affecting the market across various segments in terms of product type, nature, form, and application

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global textured soy protein market will total US$ 880 million in 2021. In response to the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as bakery, dairy alternatives, and others, the demand for textured soy protein is estimated to rise at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% over the assessment period 2021-2031.

There are several benefits associated with the consumption of soybean. For instance, according to a study by the National Soybean Research Laboratory (NSRL), soybean plant offers complete protein needs of the human body. Thus, rising awareness about various nutritional properties of soybean is propelling the demand for textured soy protein among health-conscious consumers.

These ingredients are increasingly preferred by fitness enthusiasts, sports person, and athletes as a preferred source of low fat, plant-based protein, which is easily digestible. The increasing vegetarian population across the globe will further bolster prospects for sales of textured soy protein.

Europe is anticipated to lead the global market, accounting for total sales revenue of more than US$ 614 million. Driven by the growing popularity of non-dairy foods and beverages in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., and others, the region is projected to account for around 45% of the global share, exhibiting a year-on-year growth of 4.4% in 2021.

"With the rise in consumption of plant-based food products along with the increasing vegan trend across countries such as Israel, Italy, Taiwan, and India, the textured soy protein market will exhibit a steady growth in the coming year," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Textured Soy Protein Market Study

The market for textured soy protein in the U.S. is estimated to account for more than 90% of the revenue share in North America by the end of 2031.

by the end of 2031. China is projected emerge as one of the most lucrative markets in 2021, contributing over US$ 32.2 million to the East Asia landscape.

is projected emerge as one of the most lucrative markets in 2021, contributing over to the landscape. Favored by the increased intake of plant-based food and beverages, Germany is likely to hold nearly 16.5% of the European market share.

is likely to hold nearly 16.5% of the European market share. The India market for textured soy protein is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 68.8 million , expanding at an impressive CAGR of 8.2% through 2031.

market for textured soy protein is forecast to reach a valuation of , expanding at an impressive CAGR of 8.2% through 2031. Based on form, the chunk segment is expected to account for more than 25% of the global share, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2021 and 2031.

Key Drivers

Rising popularity of textured soy protein as a meat substitute is driving the market growth.

Increasing vegetarian population across the globe is spurring the sales of textured soy protein.

Growing consumption of plant-based food products is fueling the demand for textured soy protein.

Key Restraints

Strict regulations laid by the government for genetically modified (GM) crops are restraining the market growth.

Unpleasant flavor of soybean is a factor hampering the sales of textured soy protein.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers operating in the market are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio and expanding their production capacity by adopting strategies such as establishing new manufacturing unit, acquisition, collaboration, and partnerships. For instance,

In 2019, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), an American multinational food processing company announce expanding its production line in Brazil by developing a new soy protein production facility. The facility produces a variety of functional protein concentrates and isolates for the company's current products portfolio.

by developing a new soy protein production facility. The facility produces a variety of functional protein concentrates and isolates for the company's current products portfolio. In 2018, Roquette Frères, a global leader in plant-based ingredients headquartered in France , announce expansion of the Food Customer Technical Service Centre (CTS) in Tokyo to cater to increasing demand for plant-based protein food products in Japan and other Asian markets.

Leading market players operating in the textured soy protein market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Archer Daniels Midland

DuPont Nutrition & Health

The Good Scents Company

Abbott Nutritionals

Kerry Group Plc.

Friesland Campina

Cargill Inc.

Costantino Special Protein

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd

Solae LLC

Bunge

More Valuable Insights on Textured Soy Protein Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global textured soy protein market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in textured soy protein market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type

Soy Protein Concentrates



Soy Protein Isolates



Others

By Nature

Organic Textured Soy Protein



Conventional Textured Soy Protein

By Form

Dry Textured Soy Protein



Liquid Textured Soy Protein

By Application

Meat Substitutes



Dairy Alternatives



Infant Nutrition



Bakery Products



Cereals & Snacks



Animal Feed



Other Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Textured Soy Protein Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for textured soy protein market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into textured soy protein demand outlook for 2021-2031

Textured soy protein market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Textured soy protein market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

