- (PLX AI) - Pexip CFO and Interim CEO Øystein Hem bought 1,400 shares.
- • Pexip Co-Founder Tom-Erik Lia bought 7,000 shares
- • Pexip Co-Founder Giles Russell Chamberlin bought 1,400 shares
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:46
|Pexip Co-Founders, CFO Bought Total of 9,800 Shares in the Company
