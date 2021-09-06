Aktia Bank Plc: Moody's affirmed Aktia's ratings and changed outlook to negative

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

6 September 2021 at 5.45 p.m.

Moody's affirmed Aktia's ratings and changed outlook to negative

Moody's Investors Service changed 6 September 2021 Aktia's outlook on the long-term ratings from stable to negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Aktia's bank deposit ratings at A1/P-1 and senior unsecured debt ratings at A1.

Moody's release is available at www.aktia.com Investors > Debt & Funding strategy > Rating.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

