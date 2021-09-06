

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 38561 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Sunday, the national total has increased to 39,946,139, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



362 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 648,474.



As usual, Sunday's lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.



California reported the most number of cases - 10,551 - at the weekend while Texas - 150 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with 4,421,842 cases and a total of 66,497 people dying due to the disease there.



A total of 1,548,091 tests were conducted nationally, according to data compiled by New York Times.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 102,734, marking 11 percent increase in a fortnight.



A total of 31,315,751 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 175,968,266 people in the United States, or 53 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.



This includes 92.4 percent of people above 65.



A total of 206,908,710 people, or 62.3 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 374,488,924 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

