LONDON, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyLONDON , the first Ethereum Reward Token, is pioneering change in the BSC Network with Transparency, Integrity, and Trust.

babyLONDON, a pioneering Ethereum Reward Token with a view to secure the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem, is on its mission to provide the best investor satisfaction and the safest trading environment.

With the introduction of fully doxxed developers, live cam support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and a huge community of moderators and investors on hand to provide consistent guidance, babyLONDON pride themselves on bringing a new standard of transparency, trust and investor relations.

The project which gives a nod of appreciation to the recent Ethereum London Hard Fork upgrade, also offers a revolutionary new form of passive income, it rewards investors with a variable 10% auto claim Ethereum reflection that will be significantly supported by their new crypto platform currently in development.

babyLONDON development team is led by Hussein Omar and Timothy Saunders. The team, based in London, New York, Melbourne, Toronto, and Johannesburg, is well-equipped to manage and grow a successful project, with professional competence in IT, Management, Engineering, Social Media, and Education. The team is able to provide 24/7 operations and assistance to investors whilst building what they believe to be a vast utility platform for the BSC and crypto in general.

Rick Duke, the Chief Operations Officer at babyLONDON in his statement, said, "As many imitators fail, and exploits are uncovered, babyLONDON continues to build the infrastructure of real change, real utility, and longevity. Our all-encompassing platform will revolutionize the BSC with a host of unique safety features and unrivaled utility."

The babyLONDON platform will have a host of handy features and provide investors with a one stop place for safer trading.

A crypto university with additional rewards for completing short courses, contract scanning and mapping tools to detect scams, crypto trading with a variety of features, gaming, NFT minting and marketplace, tax & accounting tools to automatically log your requirements based on your own trades, a safe listing section for only KYC and fully vetted projects, and much more to come. Most significant of all these features is the unique way advertising revenues will be used to support the native token, with all profits used to buy the babyLONDON token on the open market, the team plan on creating consistent buy pressure to support the Ethereum passive income rewards system. All tokens purchased through the additional revenue streams will then be burnt, and with this coin burning happening on a daily basis, the team plan to create scarcity and stable price action. Baby LONDON has demonstrated to the cryptocurrency community how HODL and auto claim incentives can revolutionize passive income crypto trading while also being passionate about clearing up what can be a toxic BEC environment at times. BabyLONDON has led the way on all fronts to develop a Binance Smart Chain that is safe and prosperous for everyone.

The contract's driving force is babyLONDON's improved auto-claim mechanism. The British Standard Protocol is what they call it. Investors need to buy tokens and keep them; every 30-45 minutes, they get BEP20 Ethereum in their wallet automatically. There isn't a single thing they need to do, and there's no minimum requirement. The value of investor's BabyLONDON tokens does not change as a result of obtaining rewards.

The BSC yield-generating token contract they created has a fixed reward mechanism, with 18 percent of each transaction split as follows; variable 10% of BEP20 Ethereum reallocated to holders. The liquidity pool's growth is fueled by 3% of the transaction tax, and the project's development and marketing fund receives 5%.

The development team have extensive plans for marketing and expansion, and have instructed some of the best names in the crypto world to help grow the project.

With everything from campaigns running on the London transport network to comprehensive strategies for reach in Asia, babyLONDON continue along their roadmap to become one of the top crypto tokens on the BSC.

In just 4 weeks, the Crypto Company has started a tidal wave of change. Investors now demand more transparency, trust and integrity from developer teams in a battle to weed out the scams ruining the space. Something pioneered by the babyLONDON co co-founders Tim & Hussein. In addition to their values and the secure passive income rewards, they believe adding an encompassing platform to give vast utility for investors and crypto users in general will catapult the project to the top and be a world renowned crypto currency.

You can follow their progress with a host of regular AMA's and daily updates in their Telegram channel, and the token is available for purchase on PancakeSwap and IndoEx with many more places to buy coming soon.

Media Contact Details:

Project name: BabyLONDON

Media contact: Rick Duke

Website: https://www.londonfork.baby

Email: duke@londonfork.baby

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider doing your own due diligence before making financial decisions related to any crypto or stock.