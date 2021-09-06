

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

91.71 pence

8 September 2021

The Company announces that it has today purchased 51,992 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price ofper share to be held in treasury.Following settlement of this purchase onthe issued share capital of the Company will be 116,218,357 Ordinary Shares, excluding 2,747,643 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 2.31% of the Company's total issued share capital (118,966,000 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 116,218,357 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.All enquiries:Sarah BeynsbergerCompany SecretaryBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedTel: 0207 743 2639

