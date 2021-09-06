Anzeige
Montag, 06.09.2021
Wochenstart: Rekordfahrt geht nach Meldung weiter…
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2021 | 18:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Yara International (162/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in Yara International ASA (YAR; YARN) due to an
extraordinary dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see
exchange notice 161/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" the series designation. Adjusted
series also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014511
