Macfrut Digital (Italy Fruit Veg Professional Show) opened in Rimini on Sept 6. 110 industry-leading Chinese companies collectively appeared, displaying more than 100 kinds of high-quality fruit and vegetable products and advanced technologies and machineries, representing the remarkable achievement of modern fruit and vegetable industry in China in a fruitful way.

Macfrut, which has been successfully held 39 sessions, is the largest and most influential professional exhibition in Europe and around the Mediterranean region. As a creative event on the kick off day, Macfrut held "the China day" to showcase the Chinese exhibition group on the online platform, meanwhile, a China-Europe fruit and vegetable business seminar was held to deepen the ties.

Viewers could get to know the regional characteristic fruits and vegetables in China at Macfrut Digital. For instance, as the biggest pears producing area in China, Hebei Province is well-known for its fresh pears in the world. In addition to pears, 22 enterprises from Hebei also brought distinctive fruit and vegetable products such as chestnut, hawthorn, sea buckthorn juice, pepper, quick-frozen fruits and vegetables and fresh-keeping vegetables. As a global dominant area for pomelo planting, Guangdong focused on displaying its tropical fruits such as pomelo, citrus and litchi. Guangdong is planting pomelo on more than 40000 hectares land and gain a yield of about 950000 tons per year, while Deqing tribute orange, which has a long history of cultivation, has successfully entered the international market in recent years and is deeply favored by customers.

On Macfrut Digital, buyers from all over the world are affected by the rapid development of China fruit and vegetable industry. Among the exhibitors collectively appeared, there are 44 Agricultural International Trade High-Quality-Development Enterprises. With advanced technology, top equipment and international certification of various categories, China's high-quality agricultural enterprises exhibition pavilion covers the whole industrial chain of production, processing and trade, demonstrating the new look of China's agricultural modernization development.

One purchaser said, the competitive fruit and vegetable products brought by the Chinese exhibitors not only "attract the eye", but also bring a strong "Chinese flavor" to Italian and global buyers.

