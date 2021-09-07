

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew more than expected in August, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed on Tuesday.



Exports advanced 25.6 percent year-on-year in August, bigger than the economists' forecast of 17.1 percent and July's 19.3 percent increase.



Imports increased 33.1 percent annually after rising 28.1 percent in July. Economists had forecast an increase of 26.8 percent.



As a result, the trade balance showed a surplus of $58.34 billion, which was above the expected level of $51.05 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de