- (PLX AI) - Mutares 2023 target of EUR 5 billion for Group revenues, up from at least EUR 2.4 billion in 2021.
- • The previous 2023 goal was EUR 3 billion
- • The stated aim is to achieve a net income of Mutares at Holding level of 1.8 % - 2.2 % of Group revenues in the medium to long term
- • Based on a high transaction activity in financial year 2021 with already twelve completed and signed acquisitions, the Management Board expects a significant increase in Group revenues to at least EUR 2.4 billion in financial year 2021, representing growth of more than 50% compared to 2020 of approximately EUR 1.6 billion
- • The expected revenue growth will be driven by all segments
- • The Management Board continues to expect that a dividend at least at the level of the market expectation is also ensured for the financial year 2021, in particular through successful exits
- • Mutares is currently also examining various options for financing further strategic growth, including a capital increase with subscription rights combined with an uplisting to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
