Aug 21 Aug 20 Change Jan-Aug

2021 Jan-Aug 2020 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 105,704 110,327 -4% 868,632 899,554 -3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 147,296 267,942 -45% 496,728 1,055,691 -53%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In August 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 105,704 trucks, a decrease of 4% compared to 2020.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 147,296 passenger vehicles. The decrease again results from an unfavourable comparison due to lockdown measures still being lifted in the first half of August 2020 in contrast to this year.

September traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 05 October 2021 before the markets open.

