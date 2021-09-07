Augmentum Fintech Plc - New Investment: Stockholm based Anyfin

7 September 2021

Augmentum Fintech plc

$10 million investment into Anyfin

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focussing on the fintech sector, announces that it has made a US$10 million (c. £7.3 million) investment into Stockholm based consumer credit refinancing company AnyFin, marking Augmentum's first investment into Sweden.

This investment follows Anyfin's US$30 million Series B round in May 2020.

Anyfin (www.anyfin.com) was founded in 2017 by former executives of Klarna, Spotify and iZettle, and leverages technology to allow credit-worthy consumers the opportunity to improve their financial wellbeing by consolidating and refinancing existing credit agreements with improved interest rates, as well as offering smart budgeting tools. Anyfin is available in Sweden, Finland and Germany and this funding round will help it further expand into other European countries and develop additional products.

Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech, said: "We are delighted to join Anyfin's investment round, which will allow this hugely experienced and talented team to continue to address Europe's large ($1.2 trillion*) and fragmented unsecured credit market. Their focus on improving the financial well-being of consumers through innovative digital products is a mission that resonated strongly with us. We look forward to working with them as they achieve their vision over the coming years which includes a wider product offering and growth across Europe".

* EBA. Consumer Lending in the EU banking sector 2020 - THEMATIC NOTE EBA/REP/2020/11

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

+44 (0)7802 362088

Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy, Tom Pocock

Singer Capital Markets

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Moat

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

