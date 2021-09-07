CBO TERRITORIA: LAUNCH OF A 29-PLOT HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN MARIE-CAZE, IN THE NORTH-WEST OF REUNION ISLAND, NEAR THE BEACHES

LAUNCH OF A 29-PLOT HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN MARIE-CAZE, IN THE NORTH-WEST OF REUNION ISLAND, NEAR THE BEACHES

·Continuing success of high-end housing developments

·Premium location and outstanding views

After the commercial success of the 116 housing plots sold in the Marie-Caze neighbourhood of Saint-Paul since 2016, CBo Territoria announces the launch of Tipolka 2, a 29-plot housing development to build over 1,1 hectare.

Offering surface areas from 270 m2 to 550 m2, the wide range of serviced and ready-to-build plots of the new development will allow future buyers to carry out their personalised construction project according to their objectives and budget.

Each plot offers complete services with boundary low wall, fence on the street side, technical low wall and junction box for water, electricity, telecom as well as connection box for the sewer at the boundary of the plot.

Overlooking the bay of Saint-Paul and the Indian Ocean, Marie-Caze is ideally located between Savanna and La Plaine Saint-Paul. The site has many advantages: high school, local shops, shopping center, cinema and hospital nearby as well as the protected nature reserve of the pond of Saint-Paul (l'Etang de Saint-Paul).

Finally, the residential area is a stone's throw from Saint-Gilles, the famous seaside resort of Reunion Island, with its magnificent beaches and lagoon.

This offer will be followed, until 2024, by the launch of 3 new housing developments covering nearly 100 building plots.

Next publication of the financial calendar

2021 half-year results: Wednesday 15 September 2021, before the stock exchange

About CBo Territoria

Leading property developer and planner in Reunion Island and Mayotte, CBo Territoria is a real estate operator listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and eligible for the PEA PME (Leveraged Share Savings Plan for the SME).

Owner of 3000 hectares, the Group aims mostly to become a multi-regional Tertiary Property company, whose development is co-funded by its promotional activity.

www.cboterritoria.com

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM

Caroline Clapier

Administrative and Financial Manager

direction@cboterritoria.com PARIS MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

dmorin@capvalue.fr REUNION MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

Driscoll Delalain

06 92 12 82 86

ddelalain@cboterritoria.com

