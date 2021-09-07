MIM Software Inc. Announces AI Segmentation and Single Timepoint Dosimetry Capabilities for Molecular Radiotherapy

CLEVELAND, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today new innovations to MIM SurePlan MRT, its software package for Molecular Radiotherapy.

MIM SurePlan MRT has received CE Mark approval for new artificial intelligence (AI) segmentation models, which simplify the contouring process for dosimetry. AI segmentation provides significant time savings and enhanced results compared to manual and atlas-based segmentation.

In addition to these new AI segmentation models, MIM SurePlan MRT now includes two single timepoint methods - the Hänscheid approach and the prior-information approach.

The Hänscheid approach uses a single SPECT/CT acquired around a carefully chosen time after each cycle of therapy to calculate the absorbed dose. The prior information approach uses time-activity curve information from multiple SPECT/CTs after the first cycle to calculate the dose for the remaining cycles, using only a single SPECT/CT at each of the remaining cycles.

These methods add further tools to MIM SurePlan MRT to ensure clinicians have the ability to perform dosimetry in situations where they are unable to obtain multiple SPECT/CTs for patients.

"We've identified that two of the most common barriers for implementing clinical dosimetry are resource management and logistics around obtaining multiple image acquisitions," said Tim Adams, Nuclear Medicine Market Director at MIM Software. "Our goal for these new additions to MIM SurePlan MRT is to make capturing dosimetry practical for both clinics and patients by removing some of the hurdles associated with conventional dosimetry approaches."

These new AI segmentation models may not be available in all countries. Check with your local MIM Software representative for availability in your region.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3000 centers worldwide, with more than 500 of those centers located outside of the United States.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, Cardiac Imaging, and Radiation Oncology.

To learn more, visit www.mimsoftware.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709760/MIM_Software_Logo.jpg