According to Milkman Technologies and IDC analysis, businesses need to master the last mile to exceed customer expectations

VERONA, Italy, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milkman Technologies and IDC are presenting the: "Master the Last Mile to Exceed Customer Expectations and Win Loyalty" Report.

This document provides statistics and insights about how omnichannel delivery is becoming the key factor to shape the shopping experience.

With eCommerce gaining momentum shopping patterns call for a unified customer journey to match the expectations of time-crunched consumers.

One of the key results of the study is that 71% of European retailers consider customer experience a key process to achieve eCommerce operations success.

With more shoppers turning to eCommerce than ever, omnichannel delivery options influence shoppers' decision-making.

Antonio Perini, Chief Executive Officer, Milkman Technologies comments: "Last Mile is the new Retail. This is not only Milkman Technologies' tagline but a strategic pillar for Retailers dealing with the new normal. It means that the consumer-centricity of a frictionless delivery has become as important as the product itself. A fulfilment service that delivers meeting the shopper's expectations is no more a value-added service but a survival pre-requisite".

The Report will be presented at the IDC European Retail Executive Digital Summit 2021. Event date: September 21st, 2021, 12.45pm CET. Register here .

Milkman Technologies will join the Innovation Vendor Panel: this is an opportunity for attendees to engage in peer-to-peer conversations about key business issues for the Retail Industry.

For more information:

milkmantechnologies.com

LinkedIn

Twitter

About Milkman Technologies:

Milkman Technologies offers a last-mile solution to Retailers looking to provide a real customer-driven last. Milkman Technologies was founded in 2015 and now counts €35 million in funding, international clients and offices across Europe.

About IDC:

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications and consumer technology markets. IDC helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and business strategy. More than 1,100 IDC analysts provide global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries worldwide. For more than 50 years, IDC has provided strategic insights to help clients achieve their key business objectives. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading technology media, research, and events company.

www.milkmantechnologies.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608407/IDC_and_Milkman_Technologies_Report.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608406/Milkman_Technologies_logo.jpg