Enesi Pharma appoints Elizabeth Eagling-Vose, MBA, as Senior Vice President, Operations

Experienced leader in clinical operations joins Enesi to drive the development of vaccine programmes enabled using its innovative ImplaVax solid dose, needle-free technology

OXFORD, England, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enesi Pharma Ltd ("Enesi"), an innovative biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccination products, targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens, enabled by its world leading ImplaVax technologies, is delighted to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Eagling-Vose, MBA, as Senior Vice President, Operations.

Ms. Eagling-Vose brings over 20 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with a strong background in clinical development and a proven track record of driving results-focused operational excellence.

Prior to joining Enesi, she was Senior Director and Head of Clinical Operations at Vaccitech (UK), a vaccine company spun out from Oxford University. She worked alongside the senior leadership to set strategy while building high functioning teams and successfully leading all programmes into early-stage clinical studies.

Prior to Vaccitech, Ms. Eagling-Vose was Project Director and Director of Patient Engagement at Covance, an international contract research organisation, building collaborative networks of patient advocates and managing clinical programmes with large pharmaceutical clients.

She also led a number of clinical programmes at Vectura (UK), a leading inhaled product development company leveraging proprietary device and formulation technologies, during a period of acquisition and growth, creating and implementing vendor procurement and management processes, and successfully completing first in human clinical studies.

Ms. Eagling-Vose gained an MBA and a BSc (Hons) in biology with analytical science from the University of Liverpool (UK).

"We are excited to welcome Liz to Enesi. She brings impressive clinical development and operational experience, especially in the areas of vaccines and novel drug-delivery technologies," said David Hipkiss, Chief Executive Officer of Enesi Pharma. "This expertise will be crucial to the team as we build out our internal capabilities both to support our multiple collaborations and to advance inhouse ImplaVax-enabled programmes towards clinical development in multiple disease areas."

"I am excited to join Enesi, whose innovative ImplaVax technology is showing great potential across a broad range of disease areas," added Ms. Eagling-Vose. "Enesi is clearly committed to improving access to and uptake of life-saving vaccines around the world, and ImplaVax has the potential to overcome many of the challenges with traditional vaccination approaches. I look forward to being part of this highly motivated team and to help realise the potential of ImplaVax to improve human health globally."

About Enesi Pharma



Enesi Pharma is developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its ImplaVax technologies. These diseases affect millions of people around the world. We work in partnership with global companies, government agencies, leading academic institutions and non-governmental organisations with the goal of making a material and lasting positive impact on global health.

Our award-winning ImplaVax-enabled vaccination products leverage our innovative unit solid-dose formulation and needle-free delivery technologies and are applicable across all vaccine formats. ImplaVax products are designed to enhance the immune response and offer significant benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, and a strong subject preference over administration using needle and syringe. They can be administered with minimal training and are also rapidly deployable while eliminating the need for cold-chain storage.

Our pipeline targets a range of common and emerging infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases and allergies, and has been established through collaborations with world-class organisations, including BARDA DRIVe*, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Innovate UK, the University of Oxford, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Sementis and the University of Adelaide.

We are also advancing a number of collaborations with leading organisations in animal health, including The Pirbright Institute and the UK's Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), which have generated positive results demonstrating the potential of our ImplaVax formulation and needle-free delivery technologies.

Enesi's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders and is supported by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Board.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with US Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, DRIVe, under Contract No. 75A50119C00032.

Web www.enesipharma.com | LinkedIn @EnesiPharma | Twitter @Enesi_Pharma

CONTACTS



Enesi Pharma

David Hipkiss, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 7968 707072

Email: david.hipkiss@enesipharma.com



MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Mark Swallow, George Underwood, Eleanor Perkin

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Email: enesipharma@medistrava.com