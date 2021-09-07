Keen Eye launches its next-gen platform to accelerate clinical trials with AI-powered Digital Pathology, now fully enabling compliance with good clinical & laboratory practices

It enables every actor in Pathology to run digital image analysis in the context of clinical trials, as in CAP/CLIA laboratories, with unprecedented efficiency. This AI-platform strengthens Keen Eye's strategic positioning in the clinical research market subject to GCLP regulations.

PARIS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Eye, a French health tech company building Deep Learning technology solutions for research and clinical studies, announces today the launch of their new platform. This AI (Artificial Intelligence) web-based platform is dedicated to organizations conducting clinical trial assays in an environment following GCLP (Good Clinical Laboratory Practices) principles.

By strengthening its portfolio of products and services, Keen Eye takes a true competitive advantage and reinforces its leadership in AI-based digital image analysis in Pathology. "It provides a quantum leap in performance while contributing to regulatory compliance, hence paving the way for better standards in clinical image analysis. We are proud to have developed the solution every pharma and CRO has been waiting for," comments Sylvain Berlemont, CEO and founder of Keen Eye.

Keen Eye's next-generation platform addresses the safety of clinical trial subjects along with the integrity of data. Quality controls are implemented throughout workflows and records are signed using electronic signatures. These features are completed by an audit trail that captures every action performed on the platform.

For Dr. Jacques Bosq, former head of pathology at Institut Gustave Roussy, France, "As pathologists, we always put patients' interests first. Keen Eye's expertise in digital tissue analysis has proven to be a really effective solution. With this innovative GCLP-compliant platform, pathologists will be able to perform biomarker detection and quantification in clinical study protocols in a reliable, standardised and efficient manner."

Keen Eye will showcase the platform capabilities during the "Biomarkers UK" event organized by Oxford Global, 08 - 09 November 2021.

About Keen Eye

Founded in 2015, Keen Eye is a health tech company based in Paris, aiming at bringing AI into every research laboratory, CRO and pharmaceutical company, for the benefit of biologists, pathologists and patients. Keen Eye is building decision-support and GCLP-compliant image analysis solutions relying on Deep Learning technology through web-based platforms. Keen Eye strives to support the development of new therapies with better, faster and accurate analytics.





For more information: www.keeneye.ai

