

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy (CNE.L), on Tuesday, reported a narrower loss for the first-half period ended June 30, 2021, reflecting improved revenues.



Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent narrowed to $100.2 million or 20.10 cents per share from a loss of $323.5 million or 55.52 cents per share incurred a year ago.



Meanwhile, H1 loss from continuing operations amounted to $87.4 million or 17.53 cents per share, wider than the previous year's loss of $83.9 million or 14.40 cents per share.



Revenue for the period increased to $0.5 million from $0.2 million reported in the same period of last year.



Cairn had cash balances of $341.4 million at 30 June 2021, representing a net cash outflow of $228.2 million over the period.



Further, the company noted that it expects to complete the acquisition of Shell's Western Desert assets in Egypt later this month, the first step in the establishment of Cairn's new growth platform. Also, Cairn expects to complete the divestment of its UK producing assets in Q4 2021.



